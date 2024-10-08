Sint Maarten Police Force Arrests Customs Officer in Ongoing Criminal Investigation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in close cooperation with the National Detective Agency (Landsrecherche), has executed the arrest of a customs officer in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation. The arrest was carried out on the morning of Monday, October 7th, 2024, in the Cole Bay area. The suspect, identified by the initials M.G.R., is alleged to be involved in a criminal organization, abuse of official position, and the exportation of narcotics.

This arrest forms part of an investigation targeting criminal activity involving illicit drug trafficking. The suspect has been remanded to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they are being held in custody pending further investigation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force, in collaboration with the Landsrecherche, remains committed to the highest standards of law enforcement and the protection of public trust. The authorities will continue to pursue all leads and ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.

Further updates regarding this investigation will be communicated as more information becomes available.