Sint Maarten Must Act on Climate Change — Now

Dear Editor,

As the world watches Hurricane Milton churn toward the Gulf of Mexico, declared by the National Hurricane Center as potentially “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record,” we are reminded of the accelerating threat of climate change. The scientific community has warned us for decades, but we are now living the consequences. The BioScience group recently pointed out that humanity has driven the planet into climatic conditions “never witnessed by us or our prehistoric relatives.” Extreme weather events are becoming the norm, and Sint Maarten cannot afford to ignore the pressing reality that we are living in uncharted territory.

The Caribbean is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change. We’ve seen the consequences on islands like Dominica, which suffered near-total devastation during Hurricane Maria in 2017. The lack of proper climate change adaptation and mitigation plans compounded the tragedy, leaving the island to rebuild at great financial and societal costs. Closer to home, Sint Maarten knows this story all too well. We are still in recovery from the destruction of Hurricane Irma, which hit us seven years ago. Despite this, we seem to have learned little from the devastation. The pace of recovery, alongside a lack of comprehensive climate planning, puts us at risk of being caught unprepared yet again when another storm inevitably strikes.

As someone who works with other islands in the region to develop climate change mitigation and adaptation plans, I find it deeply frustrating that my own home, Sint Maarten, does not seem to take these threats seriously. The consequences of climate change impact every facet of our society and economy. For example, hotter temperatures place a heavier load on our electricity grid, leading to more frequent blackouts. This not only disrupts our daily lives but also impacts businesses, education, and health services, creating a ripple effect throughout our economy.

Beyond hurricanes, the broader impacts of climate change on Sint Maarten could be catastrophic if left unchecked. Rising sea levels, increasing temperatures, and changing rainfall patterns threaten our natural resources, infrastructure, and livelihoods. Low-lying coastal areas are especially at risk, and with most of our population living along the coast, the potential for widespread displacement is real. Additionally, warmer waters and shifting marine ecosystems could severely impact our marine-based tourism industry, while more frequent droughts could affect water availability and our nascent agricultural development. In essence, the climate crisis is not just an environmental issue; it is an existential threat to our society, economy, and way of life.

In contrast, some islands have taken proactive steps to safeguard their future. Barbados, for instance, has made significant strides in integrating climate resilience into national planning. Through initiatives such as the Roofs to Reefs Programme and their 100% renewable energy target by 2030, Barbados is leading the way in adaptation and mitigation efforts. Similarly, Grenada, in collaboration with international partners, has developed a comprehensive Climate Resilience and Sustainable Development Plan that addresses everything from sustainable land use to building climate-resilient infrastructure. These examples prove that, while we are a small region, we have the capacity to lead on climate action when there is political will and strategic foresight.

So why is Sint Maarten lagging behind? Despite the clear warnings from science and our lived experience of storms like Irma, there seems to be a collective hesitation to acknowledge the scale of the crisis we face. This is not a distant problem that will only affect future generations; it is already here, and it will only get worse if we do not act swiftly and decisively.

We cannot afford to wait any longer. I urge our government and parliament to develop and implement comprehensive national climate change adaptation and mitigation plans. This requires more than just disaster preparedness; it involves integrating climate risk into every aspect of national policy, from infrastructure development to energy and water management. It means preparing for rising sea levels, safeguarding our electricity grid, and investing in renewable energy to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels. It also means protecting our most vulnerable communities, who will be the hardest hit by the effects of climate change.

The consequences of inaction are dire. Hurricanes will continue to grow stronger, droughts will become more severe, and our ecosystems will face unprecedented stress. Without a national plan, Sint Maarten is gambling with its future.

This is an existential crisis, and it demands the full attention of our leaders and every citizen. We must learn from the mistakes of the past and from the successes of our neighbors. The time to act is now, before the next storm strikes, and before climate change reshapes Sint Maarten in ways that we may never recover from.

Sincerely,

Tadzio Bervoets