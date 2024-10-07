Praise for St. Maarten project at Oranje Fonds event

THE NETHERLANDS — The Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, supported the Sint Maarten finalists for the ‘Apples of Orange’ awards of the Oranje Fonds at the prize giving ceremony in The Hague. The Apples of Orange are a kingdom-wide annual award recognizing and rewarding three initiatives that successfully connect different groups, or that contribute to people being able to participate in society again.

The ‘Adopt a Grandparent Experience (AGE)’ project of Sint Maarten’s Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation was one of ten finalists out of a total of 212 entries. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima as patrons of the Oranje Fonds were present with the Queen handing out the awards in Noordeinde Palace.

Drs. Arrindell congratulated the representatives of the Foundation with their achievement. She emphasized that although they may not have been the recipients of one of the three ‘Apples,’ the exposure and acknowledgement they received will no doubt mark a significant shift forward in their future efforts. “I encourage them and other non-profit socially oriented foundations to continue their selfless service and so contribute to a kinder and gentler society. Congratulations go out to all recipients, especially to this year’s overall winner from Aruba, Fundacion Movemiento ta Bida,” she remarked.

Princess Beatrix also came over to the Foundation’s members to find out more about their project. At its core lie young volunteers who visit, chat, play games with the elderly and help them in the use of technology so that they can stay connected.​