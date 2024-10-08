Police UPDATE on Serious Accident Involving Scooter on Sucker Garden Road

SUCKERGARDEN (KPSM) — On Sunday, October 6th, 2024, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Central Dispatch of the Sint Maarten Police Force received a report of a serious accident on Sucker Garden Road. According to the preliminary investigation, a scooter rider on a black scooter struck an elderly male pedestrian who was crossing the road, leaving him seriously injured. The victim sustained a likely broken leg and facial injuries.

Following the incident, the scooter rider fled the scene, abandoning the injured pedestrian on the road. Emergency medical personnel arrived promptly and provided care to the victim, who was later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), where he remains hospitalized and continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

UPDATE:

On the morning of Monday, October 7th, 2024, the suspect, a 17-year-old male identified as the rider of the scooter, voluntarily appeared at the police station accompanied by his parents. The minor, whose initials are M.M.R., gave a statement to the detectives regarding the accident, admitting to his involvement in the incident and his decision to flee the scene.

The Traffic Department continues its investigation, and further details will be shared as they become available. The Sint Maarten Police Force is still urging any additional witnesses who may have seen the accident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.