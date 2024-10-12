Jamaica EdgeChem car paint expert to give free workshop in St Maarten

At Premier Supplies in Cole Bay

Caribbean motor vehicle paint expert Orville Dunkley, from Jamaica paint manufacturer EdgeChem, is currently in St Maarten and will be providing a free workshop demonstrating how to flawlessly apply the paint at Premier Supplies located at #29, Union Road in Cole Bay, this Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

Workshop attendees will receive hands-on demonstrations and information on all aspects of the paint and its application. Dunkley will field questions from attendees.

Dunkley and Premier Supplies Director Melverton Dawkins are urging all motor vehicle body men and motor vehicle repair establishments operating in St Maarten and neighboring islands, who are interested in learning more about this high-quality Caribbean paint to attend this informative workshop.

Complimentary snacks and beverages will be available.

Premier Supplies, located on Union Road about 100 metres from the Cole Bay round-about, is now the official authorized distributor and retailer of EdgeChem automotive, industrial, furniture and decorative (house) paint in the Dutch Caribbean.

EdgeChem motor vehicle paint is made in Jamaica specifically tailored for the Caribbean’s tropical climate and as such is longer lasting and more resistant to fading that usually occurs with other motor vehicle paint brands.

Producing paints for more than three decades, EdgeChem motor vehicle paints is a premium 2-pack, Alkyd-Based Refinishing single-stage system specifically designed for all vehicles and equipment. It is known for its high-quality finish and offers a vast range of solid and metallic colors suitable for complete and repair work. It is compatible with various substrates, including steel, aluminum and hard plastic, Automel Enamel provides excellent coverage and durability. It gives a smooth, glossy finish with robust protection against the elements.

Dawkins said he is proud that Premier Supplies is able to offer this exceptional quality product to St Maarten and the Dutch Caribbean and urged everyone who is interested in learning more to attend the free workshop at Premier Supplies.