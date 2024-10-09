Integrity Chamber hosts Integrity Discussions for Parliament and Government

CAY HILL, Sint Maarten — The Integrity Chamber recently hosted two (2) discussions on integrity during onboarding sessions for newly sworn-in Members of Parliament (MPs) and newly hired civil servants of the Government of Sint Maarten. These gatherings are part of the Integrity Chamber’s ongoing mission to promote integrity, accountability, and good governance for Sint Maarten.

The sessions were led by Mr. Rik Bergman, President of the Integrity Chamber, Ms. Charna Pompier, Director, and Mrs.Amanda Browne, Policy Advisor. Both Parliament and government showed support for these initiatives, with the Parliament discussion being well-attended by a majority of the MPs, and the civil servant session engaging 15 active participants.

During these sessions, the Integrity Chamber focused on defining integrity and showing participants the benefits of maintaining high ethical standards in their personal and professional lives. Key points were highlighted, such as: what integrity means; the benefits of integrity; and the consequences of a lack of integrity. The sessions also included discussions on real scenarios that may occur within the organizations.

The sessions were separately requested by the Parliament of Sint Maarten and the Government, acknowledging the importance of building a foundation of integrity. The Integrity Chamber has provided integrity sessions to all sectors, including government entities, schools, as well as hosting information sessions for the public.

Commenting on the success of these recent discussions, Mr. Rik Bergman stated, “We are encouraged by the proactive stance taken by both Parliament and the Government in requesting these sessions. The Integrity Chamber will continue to spread this message and promote integrity throughout all organizational structures.”

As part of its mandate, the Integrity Chamber remains dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of integrity within organizations, with the goal of ensuring accountability and transparency across Sint Maarten. The Chamber is committed to promoting ethical governance through these activities and others.

For more information, visit www.integritychamber.sx/awareness.