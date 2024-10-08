 Discovery and Confiscation of Over 500 Marijuana Plants in Dutch Quarter

DUTCH QUARTER (KPSM) — On Saturday, October 5th, 2024, officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force successfully discovered and confiscated more than 500 marijuana plants of various sizes at a property located on Gibbs Drive in the Dutch Quarter.

Acting on information received regarding the presence of a large illicit marijuana plantation, officers initiated an investigation and proceeded to the location in question. Upon arrival, they encountered a substantial number of marijuana plants being cultivated on the lot. The suspect believed to be involved was not present at the time of the search.

The Sint Maarten Police Force wishes to remind the public that the laws regarding the cultivation, distribution, and sale of illegal substances, including marijuana, are strict and clear. Our officers are committed to upholding these laws and ensuring the safety of the community.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.