Causeway Bridge Maintenance Works from October 7 – 11. Bridge closed to Maritime Traffic

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) will be carrying out maintenance works on the Causeway Bridge between October 7 and October 11.

During Causeway maintenance works, maritime traffic will have to use the Sandy Ground Bridge in order to exit the Simpson Bay Lagoon (section French side of the lagoon) in connection with the Causeway Bridge which will be closed to maritime traffic for five days.

There will also be temporary road closures during this period of approximately one hour.

The Causeway temporary road closures will be as follows: Monday, October 7 to Friday, October 11 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The Simpson Bay Bridge will maintain its regular opening times for maritime traffic.

The maritime sector is also advised to take note of the maritime closure in relation to the Causeway Bridge and to inform their clients.

The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

The preventative maintenance works on the bridge are necessary in order to ensure its proper working condition and is part of the Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority asset management plan.