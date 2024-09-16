Suspect arrested in ongoing fraud investigation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — On September 16, 2024, at approximately 6:00am, the Detective Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM, in collaboration with personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office and other law enforcement agencies, arrested a suspect, with initials L.L.A., in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation.

The suspect was arrested at her residence in Dawn Beach. The suspect is now held at the police station in Philipsburg for further questioning.

Following the arrest, law enforcement searched the residence. Several items vital to the investigation were confiscated.

L.LA’s administrative office in Philipsburg was also searched by law enforcement.

KPSM urges anyone who may have complaints or information pertaining to this fraud case to report this to the Detective Department in Philipsburg. Public assistance is invaluable in ensuring a thorough and successful investigation.

KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office remain committed to addressing fraudulent activities and ensuring that those involved are brought to justice.