Public meeting of Parliament regarding examination of credentials and admission of Members of Parliament

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on September 12, 2024.

The public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Examination of credentials and admission of Members of Parliament

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament