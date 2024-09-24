Police report of Friday, the 20th of September until Monday, the 23rd of September 2024

Collision

On Monday, the 23rd of September, at around 9:20 PM, a single-vehicle motorcycle accident occurred on the JZ Ridge Road on Saba. Further investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a brick wall. As a result, he sustained injuries. The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

Arrest for vandalism at airport St. Eustatius

On Saturday, the 21st of September, at around 7 AM, the central control room received a report of vandalism on the runway of the airport on St. Eustatius. Upon arrival, officers observed that several lights on the runway had been vandalized. In addition, a light fixture and a windsock had been set on fire. Further investigation revealed that a piece of the airport’s fence had been destroyed, allowing the suspect access to the runway. On the same day, at approximately 11:11 AM, the 37-year-old man with the initials L.U.R.R. was apprehended on Road To Under The Hill for vandalism, arson and local disturbance. Investigation in the case is ongoing.