Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Cay Bay Area and Vehicle Fire in Cole Bay

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the evening of Wednesday, September 18, 2024, in Cay Bay, that resulted in the tragic death of a male victim. Another male sustained gunshot wounds to his lower body.

At approximately 10:00 PM, Police Central Dispatch received multiple calls about gunshots on Banjo Road in Cay Bay. Upon arrival, officers encountered a male victim who showed no signs of life. The area was immediately cordoned off as detectives and forensic teams began gathering evidence at the scene. Initial findings indicated that multiple shots were fired in various directions.

Shortly after the initial report, another call was received about a man with gunshot wounds at Peterson Plaza. Ambulance personnel and police were dispatched. The victim was found with gunshot injuries to his lower extremities. He received first aid at the scene and then transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment.

As the investigation progressed, police and Fire Department personnel were directed to a side street in Cole Bay, where a vehicle was found engulfed in flames. Despite a swift response to extinguish the blaze, the vehicle was completely burned out. The burned vehicle was confiscated to determine if it may be connected to the shooting incident.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the individuals involved remain unclear. KPSM is actively investigating and is asking for any information that may assist in solving this case. Anyone with details is urged to contact KPSM at +1 (721) 542 2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.