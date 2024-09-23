Minister of VSA Receives the World Alzheimer’s Report 2024

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of VSA is honored to announce that the World Alzheimer’s Report 2024 was presented to the Minister of VSA and her team by the Sint Maarten Alzheimer’s Foundation, led by Mr. Raymond Jessurun. During the presentation, Mr. Jessurun highlighted key findings from the report, emphasizing the urgent need to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide, yet often misunderstood.

Mr. Jessurun stressed the importance of early detection and the need for comprehensive support systems for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s. He noted that many people fail to recognize the early signs of Alzheimer’s, leading to delayed diagnoses and limited access to care. The **World Alzheimer’s Report 2024** is an essential resource for healthcare professionals and the public, offering vital insights into the challenges and advancements in understanding and managing Alzheimer’s disease.

The Minister of VSA expressed deep gratitude for the report, sharing how Alzheimer’s has personally impacted her own family. This experience, she explained, has only strengthened the ministry’s dedication to Alzheimer’s awareness and education. The Minister also extended her heartfelt thanks to the **Sint Maarten Alzheimer’s Foundation**, acknowledging them as the first organization to reach out to her during her family’s own battle with the disease.

As part of **Alzheimer’s Awareness Month**, the Ministry of VSA has launched a nationwide campaign to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s disease. The campaign focuses on early detection, supporting caregivers, and providing accessible resources for those affected. The Minister urged the public to engage with this important initiative, stressing that every effort made today can help ease the burden on families tomorrow.

The **World Alzheimer’s Report 2024** is now available for public access, offering a comprehensive guide to understanding the disease and fostering greater awareness within the community.

For more information, contact **Alzheimer’s Disease International** via hotline at **9220** or email **alzheimersxm@gmail.com**.