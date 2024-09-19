Large Quantity of Confiscated Drugs and Illicit Products Destroyed Under Supervision of Law Enforcement Agencies

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in cooperation with the Customs Department and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), destroyed a substantial number of confiscated narcotics and other illicit items on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

This operation was conducted under the strict supervision of representatives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Courthouse.

The items destroyed were seized in various operations by KPSM/Customs and other law enforcement partners over the course of several investigations. The confiscated items were safely burned at a secure location.

The operation was executed efficiently and without any incidents. All agencies involved worked closely to ensure that the process was carried out according to legal and procedural standards.

KPSM, along with its partners, remains committed to protecting the community of Sint Maarten and continuing the fight against illegal activities that threaten the safety and well-being of the country’s residents.