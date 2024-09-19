KPSM Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Victim of Fatal Shooting in Cay Bay

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) continues to investigate the fatal shooting that took place on the evening of Wednesday, September 18th, 2024, in the Cay Bay area, resulting in the tragic death of one male victim and gunshot injuries to another.

As of today, September 19th, 2024, KPSM Forensic Department has conducted further investigations, but the deceased victim has not yet been identified. KPSM is urgently seeking assistance from the public in identifying this victim.

KPSM is asking anyone who may have information about the identity of this individual, or if any family members or friends are missing a loved one, to come forward and assist us in this process. This is a vital step in helping us notify the victim’s relatives and proceed with our investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 (721) 542-2222, or provide tips anonymously via the tip line at 9300.