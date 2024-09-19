KPSM Praises Downtown Taxis Association for Keeping Taxi Stand in Order

The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) take this moment to recognize the Downtown Taxis Association for their great work in taking care of the taxi drop-off and pick-up stand near the former Administration Building in Philipsburg.

Their efforts show how important it is for the community to work together to keep our roads safe and organized. By protecting their designated taxi space, which is marked by traffic signs and follows the country’s traffic rules, the association is setting a good example for everyone.

On Thursday morning September 19th 2024, members of the association arrived early to make sure no unauthorized drivers parked in their area. These drivers often disrupt the smooth running of the taxi stand. The association’s commitment shows their dedication to their work and the importance of following traffic laws.

KPSM will continue to support the Downtown Taxis Association in keeping the area in order and making sure traffic laws are followed. We ask all drivers to respect these spaces and obey the traffic rules. Those who break the rules will be held responsible.

We thank the Downtown Taxis Association for their hard work in making our roads safer and more efficient. Their actions show that when the community works together, it makes a big difference for everyone.