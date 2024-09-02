COVID-19 Lawsuit Looms as Risk Analyst Targets New SXM Administration

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Certified Risk Analyst Terence Jandroep, a Covid 19 Survivor, is ready to file an airtight lawsuit against the Government of Sint Maarten, specifically targeting the Ministry/Inspectorate of Health. In 2020, the Government, as the sole supervisory body and developer of medical policies during the COVID-19 period, allegedly failed to conduct mandatory audits to uncover several and severe violations by the Sint Maarten Medical Center from September to December 2020.

He makes this statement as a Veteran Expert in Risk management with sound proficiency in the medical field assessments. A separate and correlating lawsuit has been already filed against the Sint Maarten Medical Center, as the policy executing body, in May 2024 and is now a legal process in development.

During an extensive investigation, the Risk Analyst discovered that while the hospital administered Fentanyl, Propofol, and Precedex, upon awakening from an induced coma, the patient was given beer on two consecutive occasions, not just once as previously believed, with confirmed underlying conditions of Altered Mental State, Myopathy, Neuropathy and PTSD, meaning mentally and physically challenged.

Combining these synthetic sedatives with beer on 2 occasions is a mortal cocktail and not an accident or an incidental happening, in his expert opinion. Additionally, the patient’s safety was compromised in the ICU from 6 am to 6 pm, a fact uncovered during his forensic audit. No incident reports or indications of these issues were noted in the medical release form of the patient. This circumstance is against all possible existing international medical policies and a serious non-conformity issue in the medical field in Sint Maarten during the time lapse mentioned.

The patient was not suffering from cold turkey syndrome due to alcoholism, and therefore no medical explanation could be given to justify the questionable acts, the Risk Analyst explains.

The high stakes possibility that these questionable incidents occurred regularly to more patients for whatever reason cannot be excluded, considering that the event of the Risk Analyst became known only after he made it public, meaning the Ministry/Inspectorate of Health and even the SMMC most likely were not even aware that these incidents materialized in the first place.

The disturbing discovery highlights the number of patients who may have died unnecessarily or were subjected to the same treatment but did not survive. There are too many unanswered questions surrounding the deaths of loved ones, fathers, mothers, sisters, and children who lost their parents due to possible similar criminal negligence or possible premeditated intentional acts during the mentioned period.

The Risk Analyst emphasizes that the sole duty relies on the Ministry/Inspectorate to control, evaluate, examine, diagnose, analyze and conduct compliance audits related to the instructed medical policies, as the head in the Chain of Command, given the extreme sensitivity of the medical care environment in Sint Maarten. This is not akin to returning a bag of spoiled potatoes at the supermarket; it concerns people’s lives, (Local or non Local). Therefore, consistent, thorough and regular compliance audits with a critical approach should have been conducted, which the Risk Analyst asserts would have detected the disturbing incidents perpetuated by the ICU & SMMC staff in their duties.



Due to the lack of the mandatory audit practices by the Ministry/ Inspectorate of Health the patient was victim or overexposed to the following violations by the ICU & SMMC staff:

a) Series of unlawful and careless actions against the patient

b) Serious breach of patient security and safety

c) Health risks overexposure of the patient

d) Serious infringement on the right to life of the patient

e) Intentional and conscious criminal neglect at the least, of the patient

f) Knowingly conducting guinea pig practices on the patient

All the above mentioned points are supported by physical evidence, such as pictures, reports and witnesses to the disclosed events. The Risk Analyst holds the Ministry/Inspectorate of Health responsible and accountable for all the undetected materialized events derived from several and severe negligence actions by the Head in the Chain of Command in its mandatory obligation to measure the compliance levels of its policies. If the Ministry/Inspectorate approved an external firm to conduct the mentioned audits, the firm failed in all possible ways in its measurements and should be also held responsible and accountable for this medical catastrophe.

Subsequently the Risk Analyst explains that he will invoke his patient rights at the highest levels to discover what really happened and why it happened to account for the possible unnecessary Covid deaths that were swept under the rug, but he survived to expose.