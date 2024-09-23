Community Development Family & Humanitarian Affairs and Kingdom Courtyard Host Successful Info Session on Grief Counseling

Sint Maarten – The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), through its Women’s Desk, in collaboration with Kingdom Courtyard, successfully hosted an informative session on grief counseling on Saturday, September 21, at the Government Administration Office.

The session, moderated by Ms. Ramona Riley, was well attended, offering participants the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of grief, its causes, and various coping mechanisms. Attendees were also introduced to Mr. and Mrs. Cabey, founders of Kingdom Courtyard, along with its members, Dr. Tasheena Thomas and Mrs. Zoya Hyman, both seasoned professionals in the field of counseling. A significant highlight of the event was when several parents shared their personal stories of losing a child and spoke about the profound positive impact the counseling services have had on their healing journeys. Additionally, they encouraged attendees to make use of the available services, stressing the importance of seeking support during such challenging times.

CDFHA, is an executing department within the Ministry of VSA whose mission is to deliver efficient and high-quality services in the areas of community development, family support, and humanitarian affairs, emphasized the importance of this collaboration with Kingdom Courtyard. Together, they aim to provide much-needed counseling services and establish support groups for individuals dealing with grief. Recognizing that grief, when left unaddressed, can have profound effects on individuals, families, and the community at large, CDFHA is committed to ensuring these services continue beyond Kingdom Courtyard’s initial eight-month funding period under the R4CR (Resources for Community Resilience) program.

Both organizations acknowledged the positive impact the grief counseling services have had thus far, as well as the growing demand for these services. Grief is a complex issue that many people struggle to talk about or even recognize. Some are unaware they are experiencing it, while others may not know that support is available to them. In light of this, CDFHA and Kingdom Courtyard are proud to offer these services at the Gaston Boasman Community Helpdesk for the Elderly & Disabled, located in Hope Estate.

Minister Jansen – Webster who was also in attendance and shared her personal story on grief, applauded the partnership between CDFHA and Kingdom Courtyard, commending their efforts to provide vital services to those in need.

For more information, please contact Women’s Desk via WhatsApp at +1 (721) 520-6291 or Kingdom Courtyard at +1 (721) 550-3212.