The Student Support Services Division of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport is pleased to announce an upcoming parent information session entitled, “Bridging Communication Gaps Between Parents and Children.” This session aims to provide parents with valuable insights and strategies to foster stronger relationships with their children.

The session will take place on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, at the University of St. Martin and is open to the general public. Parents, caregivers, educators, and anyone interested in learning effective ways of communicating with young people are encouraged to attend.



Whether you are a parent of young children or teens, this session will offer valuable resources to help you connect more deeply with your child, understand their perspectives, and create a supportive environment for open dialogue.

For more information, contact the Student Support Services Division at 543-1235 or email studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org. You can also follow our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sssdsxm.

SSSD provides many services to students including educational diagnostic, psychological, counseling speech language pathology, social work, and career guidance services. SSSD also offers parent support groups, parental workshops and crisis management services for schools.