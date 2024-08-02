URSM Condemns Baseless Allegations Made by MP Omar Ottley

Philipsburg – The Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) firmly denounces the recent unfounded statements made by Member of Parliament Omar Ottley on the floor of Parliament. The assertion that members of the cabinet have been bribing media houses to publish false stories against him is not only baseless but irresponsible.

“If this remained unchecked and not addressed by URSM it could live a life of its own,” the board of URSM stated.

During a recent parliamentary session of August 2, 2024, MP Ottley claimed, “While you have members of cabinet, Mr. Johnson after specific arrest can call different media house and say how much would you take for me to put a story against MP Ottley, after an arrest. This is how far it is going.” These allegations lack any factual foundation and threaten to undermine the integrity of our democratic country.”

In response to these claims, the board of URSM stated: “It is deeply regrettable that statements without any factual basis are being spread to misinform the people of St. Maarten. As the proclaimed leader of the United People’s Party (UP), it is unfortunate that MP Ottley would resort to such tactics at the peak of the campaign season. We are committed to ensuring that the people of St. Maarten are well-informed with accurate information as we approach election day on August 19, 2024.”

The URSM calls on MP Ottley to retract his statement and issue a public apology. “All MPs have a responsibility to serve the people of St. Maarten by putting people over politics. Desperation should not dictate actions, especially during this critical election period,” the board emphasized.

The board of URSM continued, “It is for reasons like these that people have lost confidence in politics and politicians. The people of St. Maarten deserve better, and URSM will continue to serve with the utmost integrity and a hands-on approach to addressing the ills affecting our country.”

The URSM requests that MP Ottley provide evidence of his accusations and provide this to the authorities, as his claims can be defined as slandering his name.

URSM remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the people of St. Maarten with transparency and accountability. As the election draws near, we urge all political entities to maintain a focus on the real issues that affect our citizens, promoting unity and resilience across our beloved island.