Three-day Program Promises Only Good News

One of the largest organizers of global conventions will once again draw hundreds to Cay Hill, St. Maarten

Cay Hill, SXM — In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV and radio, a three-day live event open to the public will deliver only good news!

One of the largest convention organizations in the world returns to the expandable Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Cay Hill with a much-anticipated motivational program to comfort and encourage the public.

Jehovah’s Witnesses will present their 2024 “Declare the Good News!” convention during the weekends of July 26 to 28, 2024 in Spanish, and August 2 to 4, 2024 in English. The free events are expected to draw close to 600 attendees to the area.

“We look forward to inviting the community to our annual conventions,” said Ange Cheraldini, local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This year’s theme highlights the need for people to hear good news at a time when many choose not to listen to the news as it’s so often very sad. Those who attend the program will no doubt be refreshed with

the positive message of hope the Bible gives. We will see how we can face the future with confidence despite the negativity surrounding us.”

The “Declare the Good News!” convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as…

“Everlasting Good News” – In What Sense?

Use the Good News to Defeat Bad News

Why We Don’t Fear Bad News

Saturday spotlights a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two-part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday mornings. Prior to each convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event.

Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.

To learn more about this free convention and to find a location near you, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.

Calendar or event listing submission

What: “Declare the Good News!” 2024 convention series presented by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

When:

Spanish Program:

Friday, July 26 th from 9:20 a.m. to 4:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 th from 9:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday July 28 th from 9:20 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

English Program:

Friday, August 2 nd from 9:20 a.m. to 4:55 p.m.

Saturday, August 3 rd from 9:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday August 4 th from 9:20 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Where: Cay Hill Expandable Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Who: All in the community are invited to attend.

Details: The event is free to attend. Each day has a one-hour and 20-minute lunch break. Bible based talks, interviews and video presentations will be featured. Topics include:

