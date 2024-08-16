The much-needed Justice Academy for country Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As the new school year begins, marking the reopening of schools across Sint Maarten after the summer break, I, Paco Isenia, candidate #14 for the upcoming parliamentary elections on August 19th 2024 under the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM), emphasize the critical importance of education for all students. I extend my best wishes to every student, teacher, and parent as they embark on another academic journey. Success in education is not only vital for the personal development of our youth but also for the progress and future of our nation.

However, as we focus on the importance of education, we must also turn our attention to another crucial area that has long been overlooked: the establishment of a Justice Academy for Country Sint Maarten.

Our justice workers, those who uphold the law and ensure the safety and security of our citizens, have been waiting for far too long for the realization of this much-needed institution. The delay in establishing the Justice Academy not only hinders their professional development but also impacts the effectiveness and integrity of our justice system.

Continuous education and professional development are essential in maintaining high standards within our justice sector.

A dedicated Justice Academy would provide ongoing training and career schooling for our justice workers, ensuring they are equipped with the latest knowledge, skills, and best practices. It would also serve as a cornerstone in fostering a culture of excellence and accountability within our legal and law enforcement institutions.

As we move forward, it is imperative that we prioritize the creation of this Justice Academy. By doing so, we will not only enhance the capabilities of our justice workers but also strengthen the rule of law in Sint Maarten, ultimately contributing to a safer and more just society for all.

I call upon my fellow candidates, current leaders, and the people of Sint Maarten to recognize the urgency of this matter. Together, we can make the Justice Academy a reality and ensure that our justice workers receive the ongoing support and education they deserve.