SVOBE Schools happy with school furniture sent by MS IQ foundation

SOUTH REWARD, Sint Maarten — The students and teachers from MPC and Sundial School have returned to classrooms with better tables and chairs than they left before the summer break.

SVOBE Schools wants to thank MS IQ foundation from the Netherlands, which gathered about 300 second hand but useful student desks and chairs and other school furniture from secondary schools in the Netherlands.

The former Minister of Education, Mr. Samuels and the Division of Educational Innovations were instrumental in arranging and funding the transportation to Sint Maarten. SVOBE Scholes is grateful for their assistance.