Schools to be assessed, cleaned on Wednesday, open on Thursday

~ Lewis thanks first responders ~

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Honorable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Lyndon Lewis has announced that the official start of the 2024-2025 school year will start on Thursday, August 15.

After the passing of tropical Storm Ernesto on Tuesday, Wednesday will be dedicated to assessment and clean-up of the various schools. School Managers and staff will be going in to the various schools to ensure that all is in place and safe to accept students on Thursday.

Minister Lewis thanked all school administrations, teachers and parents and the Ministry of

Education for their cooperation in ensuring that safety comes first as school openings were delayed due to the tropical storm.

The Minister also took time to recognize and thank all first responders. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the first responders who worked tirelessly during the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto. Whether you were on duty or on call, we thank you for your service and your invaluable contributions," the Minister said.