Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Engages in Key Discussion on Police Challenges with Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM)

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Dr. Luc Mercelina, accompanied by his Chief of Cabinet and delegation, visited the Police Station in Philipsburg. This visit offered a crucial opportunity for the Prime Minister to engage in meaningful dialogue with the management team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM).

During the discussion, several critical issues were highlighted, including personnel and material shortages, as well as the legal status of KPSM personnel. The Prime Minister and his team received a comprehensive tour of the police station, allowing them to witness firsthand the challenging conditions under which the officers operate, especially concerning the status of the holding cells managed by KPSM and vehicles.

In his address, the Prime Minister acknowledged the precarious situation the country is currently facing. Despite these challenges and the crisis of gun violence in Sint Maarten, he emphasized the urgent need to address the issues confronting the police force as soon as possible. He expressed his commitment to finding solutions to improve the working conditions and resources available to KPSM.

The management team of KPSM expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for his visit and his proactive approach to resolving the bottlenecks faced by the organization during this crisis period. The Prime Minister’s willingness to understand and address these issues provides a hopeful outlook for the future operations of KPSM.