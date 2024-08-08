NRPB clarifies misinformation about public tender for repair works

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, – Questions have been recently raised about a foreign company being awarded a contract by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) to repair twelve (12) school gyms, but much of the information circulating regarding the process has been misleading or inaccurate.

The NRPB finds it unfortunate that some have implied a breach of integrity by its staff, as by law the organization and its personnel have strictly adhered to the World Bank’s rules when awarding contracts, selecting the most suitable bidder for the job. All bids are assessed against detailed cost estimates prepared by local professionals with vast expertise in the local construction market.

Despite insinuations to the contrary, the NRPB is happy that about 90.3% of its awarded works contracts have gone to locally established businesses and contractors. This high rate of local involvement was possible because the NRPB encourages participation from all qualified firms, without discrimination, to deliver high-quality projects and services in the most efficient manner for the people Sint Maarten.

Additionally, while adhering to the World Bank’s leading procurement standards, the NRPB’s vetting process ensures that none of the companies are on any local or international sanctions list, and have the necessary experience, expertise and accountability to complete projects in the best manner.

As for the school gym repair tender itself, both qualified bids exceeded the NRPB’s cost estimates, but the highest-ranked bidder was still within an acceptable range.

“I am disheartened that the integrity of NRPB personnel has been publicly questioned. Our team works tirelessly to uphold the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and compliance. We stand firmly behind our employees and their commitment to ensuring that all projects benefit the people of Sint Maarten for the long term,” said Claret Connor, NRPB Director.

The Director added: “We work proudly on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, and at the end of the day the NRPB must follow the regulations laid out in the Administrative Arrangement of the Trust Fund and various grant agreements for all projects. Not living up to these agreements is an option the country cannot afford, as this could lead to legal sanctions and ineligible costs, resulting in repayments to the World Bank by the Government of Sint Maarten.”

The operations of the NRPB are funded via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank. The NRPB’s mandate is to implement projects geared to the recovery and reconstruction of Sint Maarten following the destruction of Hurricane Irma, as well as strengthening the Government’s long-term development priorities.

Since its establishment in 2018, the NRPB has undertaken numerous projects to support Sint Maarten’s recovery and development. The NRPB has repaired schools, restored private and social homes, public buildings, supported micro, small and medium businesses, and removed the shipwrecks from the lagoon. Additionally, the NRPB is strengthening emergency services with new equipment and vehicles, enhancing the waste sector, transforming government’s digital technology, and improving mental health services, just to mention a few activities.

For more information about the NRPB’s procurement processes and current tenders, please visit www.nrpbsxm.org/procurement. Companies interested in opportunities with the NRPB are encouraged to register on its procurement page to receive tender alerts.

