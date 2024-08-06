Minister of VSA Veronica Jansen-Webster Initiates Preliminary Investigation into Overseas Medical Treatment

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister of Health, Labor, and Social Affairs, Veronica Jansen-Webster, along with her cabinet staff and the board of SZV, recently conducted a visit to medical facilities in Cali, Colombia. The purpose of the visit was to evaluate the medical referral system for Sint Maarten patients, enhance operational efficiency, and improve overall patient experiences.

During the visit, Minister Jansen-Webster and her delegation engaged directly with Sint Maarten patients, gathering valuable insights and feedback regarding their experiences with medical services abroad.

The key objectives of the visit were:

*Strengthening Partnerships*: To foster and improve collaboration with medical partners in Cali. *Efficiency and Cost Management*: To identify and address areas of potential overspending and improve financial efficiency. *Patient Experience*: To observe and understand the patient’s journey from referral to treatment and post-care.

The delegation toured “Clinica De Occidente” and “Fundación Valle del Lili,” meeting with hospital staff and exploring the facilities. The Minister acknowledged patient concerns, particularly regarding food quality, and pledged to work on these issues.

This visit highlighted the critical need for operational efficiency, as current expenditures on overseas medical treatment are projected to deplete resources by 2028. The findings from this visit will be detailed in a comprehensive report to be presented to the Council of Ministers and SZV.

Minister Jansen-Webster’s visit underscores her commitment to enhancing the medical treatment experience for Sint Maarten’s citizens, ensuring both high-quality care and fiscal responsibility. Further insights from the Minister’s visit to the Dominican Republic will be shared in an upcoming publication.

For more updates, visit Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster’s official Facebook page or follow her on Instagram at Veronica.jansenwebster.