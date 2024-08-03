Minister Lewis and Heyliger-Marten initiate project for L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium cooling system

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Lyndon Lewis, in collaboration with The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation, and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten has initiated a project that should finally see the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium outfitted with air-conditioning.

The L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium is used for many purposes and sporting events such as international basketball, boxing, volleyball, and other events. However, the facility gets extremely hot for the athletes, performers, and spectators. The heat in the auditorium has for years been the primary complaint from the public.

Therefore, both Minister Lewis and Minister Heyliger-Maarten found it long-overdue and necessary to install a cooling system in the sports auditorium to make it adequate for international events and sporting competitions while also making it comfortable for the spectators as well.

Both Ministries are entrusted with fostering a vibrant sporting culture, where regional and international events take center stage. Following the devastation of Hurricane Irma, as the island began to heal, the Ministers of ECYS and TEATT, along with the Government of St. Maarten, recognizes sports as a powerful tool embodying the strength and resilience of our nation.

Project Coordinator Khalil Revan commented that sports serve not only as a beacon unifying St. Maarten people but also as a means that draws both residents and visitors together.

“The Ministries recognize the significance of the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium as the primary indoor sporting complex on the island. Therefore, both Ministers are committed to enhancing the sporting and spectating experience for the athletes and spectators alike. This project will prioritize safety, energy efficiency, sustainability, aesthetics, and control systems while remaining sensitive to the surrounding environment,” Revan said.

Minister Lewis, through the National Sports Institute (NSI) is also committed to the further upgrading of the auditorium in general. Including the floor, rest rooms, dressing rooms and other amenities. These discussions has commenced and are ongoing.

The bidding process for the project will be opened soon.