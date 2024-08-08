Lewis: Congratulations to Keacy Carty on Historic Test Cricket Debut

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Honorable Minister of Sport Lyndon Lewis on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to Keacy Carty, who has made history as the first cricketer from Sint Maarten to play Test cricket. Keacy received his debut cap from Jason Holder ahead of the West Indies vs. South Africa 1st Test match, marking a significant milestone for our island.

“We are immensely proud of Keacy’s achievement, which showcases his dedication, hard work, and talent. This historic moment is not only a personal triumph for Keacy but also a proud occasion for all of Sint Maarten. As he takes his place on the international stage, he brings great honor to our nation and serves as a terrific sports ambassador and role model for aspiring athletes,” the Minister said.

“Keacy’s journey to this point has been marked by perseverance and excellence, making him a shining example for others. His success demonstrates what can be achieved with determination and passion. We thank Keacy for his commitment to the sport and for being an outstanding representative of Sint Maarten.”

“The entire island stands behind Keacy as he embarks on this new chapter in his cricketing career. We look forward to many more remarkable performances and achievements from him in the future. Congratulations, Keacy! You have made Sint Maarten proud,” Minister Lewis said.