KPSM Announces Enhanced Security Measures for Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As the parliamentary elections approach on Monday, August 19, 2024, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has placed all its efforts to secure, as best as possible, a safe voting environment for all citizens. In light of this, KPSM has activated its Crisis Team (SGBO) to strategically address possible scenarios that may arise on Election Day.

Crisis Team Activation and Security Plans

The Crisis Team, composed of seasoned professionals, has meticulously mapped out potential scenarios and developed corresponding actions to maintain order and safety during the elections. This proactive approach is crucial in addressing any unexpected incidents that could occur to disrupt a smooth and peaceful voting process.

Traffic management

To facilitate the free flow of traffic on Election Day, KPSM devised a comprehensive Traffic Circulation Plan. This plan is designed to minimize congestion and ensure that voters can easily access polling stations across the island. Key intersections and roads will be closely monitored and officers will be on the road to manage the traffic efficiently.

General Safety Plan

KPSM has also implemented a General Safety Plan, that outlines specific actions to be taken throughout the day. These actions include enhanced controls at various roundabouts across Sint Maarten to maintain order and public safety. Special attention will be given to deter gun violence, with targeted operations in place to prevent such incidents.

Patrolling and Law Enforcement Coordination

The island will be divided into several sectors. Each sector will be vigilantly patrolled by teams of police officers from Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba, the Caribbean Netherlands, as well as members of the VKS, other law enforcement agencies and the Marines. This collaborative effort of the presence of the law enforcement across the island reinforces our commitment to maintaining peace and safety during the elections.

Request for Public Cooperation

KPSM is requesting the general public to exercise patience and cooperate with law enforcement personnel on Election Day. It is vital for all citizens to adhere to the instructions provided by the officers to ensure a smooth and secure voting process.

KPSM thanks the community in advance for understanding and support during this important period.