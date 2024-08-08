Grisha Asks Residents to Remain “Calm and Peaceful” as US Consulate General Issues STEP Notification

GREAT BAY, St. Maarten —“Reports reaching me indicate that the U.S. Consulate General will be notifying American citizens about the need to exercise increased vigilance while traveling to our island,” said Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

“This notification will be sent through their Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) and posted on the U.S. Consulate General website,” said the Minister in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

According to the Minister, the notification is in response to the recent increase in crime, including the recent incidents in Dutch Quarter. The notification is meant to inform US citizens to avoid political gatherings on the island until further notice.

“It is crucial to note that the U.S. Consulate has emphasized that this notification should not be a cause for concern. There is therefore no need to panic. They wanted to inform us beforehand to ensure it is not misinterpreted as a change to the travel advisory.

“The travel advisory for Sint Maarten remains the same, indicating it is safe to travel to the island,” Heyliger-Marten said, adding that it is “the U.S. Consulate General’s standard practice of keeping their citizens informed and safe while traveling abroad.”

STEP is a service that allows U.S. citizens to receive important information about safety conditions and facilitates assistance in case of emergencies.

However, it is worth noting that the U.S. Consulate General disclosed to the government of St. Maarten that STEP has a relatively low subscriber rate, so the notification will reach only a small subset of American travelers. “Nevertheless, this is an indication of how events here have repercussions beyond our shores,” the Minister continued.

“Once again, I am appealing to every resident of our island to remain calm and peaceful in everything that they do. Violence, even as an expression of frustration, has no place in our community.

“We cannot claim to be the Friendly Island, and resort to violent acts that not only could damage our reputation, but also put our whole economy at risk. Let us stand together and let peace reign among us like before,” Heyliger-Marten concluded.