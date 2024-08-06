Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs Confirms Immediate Transfer of Vacation Allowance for Teachers of Subsidized School

GREAT BAY, St. Maarten — Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs is pleased to announce that the funds for the 1% increased vacation allowance for teachers in subsidized schools will be transferred on Monday, August 5, 2024.

The decision was approved by the Council of Ministers last week, ensuring that the 1% increased vacation allowance is paid within the parameters of the current 2024 budget.

The proactive measure prevents any further delay for school teachers, who would otherwise have had to wait for the amended 2024 budget to be passed.

Minister Marinka Gumbs is aware that teachers in subsidized schools are also awaiting the 1% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) payment, which was paid to all civil servants in December 2023 by the previous administration but not to the subsidized school teachers.

It should be noted that neither the 1% COLA nor the 1% increased vacation allowance was included in the 2024 budget for subsidized schools. This budget was sent to parliament in 2024, in other words, after payment of this 1% to civil servants in December 2023.

The Ministry of Education has since included both the 1% COLA and the 1% increased vacation allowance in the amended 2024 budget, which is currently on its way to the Council of Advice for its review.

The inclusion of these in the amended budget has allowed the Minister of Finance to assess and confirm that these funds could be paid out now without affecting the monthly financial obligations to the subsidized schools, in anticipation of the amended budget’s approval.

To address any confusion regarding the responsibilities and delays in the payment of the 1% COLA for subsidized school teachers and the 2% indexation for all civil servants and subsidized school teachers, Minister Gumbs will issue a separate press release. Although these matters do not fall under her direct responsibility, she recognizes the importance of keeping the public well-informed.

Regarding the vacation allowance, it is now the responsibility of the subsidized schools to administer and disburse these funds to their teachers. The Minister of Finance remains dedicated to finding lawful and timely solutions to financial matters.