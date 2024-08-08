Emmanuel: Waste to Energy will solve energy and landfill crisis, create jobs

“We should not move in the opposite direction of the world”

The island’s growing waste and energy crisis not only threatens its ecological health and the overall economy, but the very well-being of its residents. To address this, St. Maarten should be turning to an innovative solution: waste-to-energy (WtE) technology. This technology promises not only to manage waste sustainably but also to generate clean energy, reduce landfill volumes, and create hundreds of jobs, providing a much-needed economic boost.

MP Christophe Emmanuel, leader of the Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Party, the driving force behind the EnviroGreen Project initiated in 2016, has long championed the waste-to-energy solution. He envisioned a plant that would have alleviated the island’s waste crisis by now, generating clean energy and preventing the widespread blackouts and load shedding currently plaguing St. Maarten.

“Had the EnviroGreen project been implemented as planned, we would be witnessing a transformed St. Maarten today—one with a thriving job market and reliable, sustainable energy,” MP Emmanuel stated. “This project is not just about waste management; it’s about creating a greener, more prosperous future for our island.”

Waste-to-energy plants convert non-recyclable waste materials into usable heat, electricity, or fuel through various processes such as combustion, gasification, and pyrolysis. This technology significantly reduces the volume of waste that ends up in landfills while producing renewable energy. For an island like St. Maarten, where land is at a premium and the landfill is overflowing, WtE offers a sustainable and efficient waste management solution.

The implementation of a waste-to-energy plant on St. Maarten would create a multitude of jobs, spanning various sectors and skill levels:

Engineers (mechanical, electrical, environmental): Responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining plant operations.

Technicians: Operate and monitor machinery, ensuring that the plant runs efficiently and safely.

Plant Managers: Oversee daily operations, manage staff, and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

Truck Drivers: Transport waste from collection points across the island and neighboring regions to the plant.

Logistics Coordinators: Manage the scheduling and routing of waste collection vehicles to ensure timely and efficient service.

Administrative Staff: Handle clerical work, manage records, and provide support to the plant’s operational staff.

Customer Service Representatives: Liaise with the community and stakeholders, addressing inquiries and concerns about the WtE plant’s operations.

Environmental Scientists: Monitor emissions and ensure that the plant meets all environmental standards.

Safety Officers: Develop and implement safety protocols to protect workers and the community.

In addition, the MP explained that there would also be indirect employment opportunities:

Construction Industry: Building the plant requires a significant workforce, including construction workers, architects, and project managers.

Support Services: Local businesses such as catering, security, and maintenance services will see increased demand.

Recycling Sector: Enhanced waste sorting processes may lead to growth in the recycling industry, creating additional jobs.

“A key aspect of the plant’s operation is the constant flow of waste, not only from St. Maarten but also from the French side of the island and other neighboring islands. This steady supply is crucial for the plant’s efficiency and energy production. It also underscores the importance of regional cooperation in waste management,” the MP explained.

He stressed that investment into more heavy fuel engines for our future is not only poorly thought out, but going in the opposite direction of the entire world. “There is no sane explanation that we should be looking forward to embracing technologies that everyone else is phasing out. In the Netherlands fifty eight percent (58%) of electrical power in the month of July was provided by solar. The world is moving forward, and we are choosing to move backward,” Emmanuel said.

“We are thinking too short term. Yes, we have a crisis now and immediate solutions are being put in place. But we should not waste the opportunity to effectively address our energy and waste issues. Two birds, one stone. Eight years ago, we were so close. We reached as far as having an LB (landsbesluit) to be signed by the Governor. Government fell and then near-sightedness took over and here we are today,” he said.

He continued: “The waste-to-energy technology presents a transformative opportunity for St. Maarten. It addresses critical waste management challenges, offers a sustainable energy solution, and, importantly, promises substantial job creation. By investing in this technology, St. Maarten can secure a cleaner environment, a more stable energy supply, and a thriving economy. My call is for our people to elect leaders that have the foresight to guide long-term goals. I had it eight years ago and I still believe it is the best solution for two of our biggest issues,” the MP concluded.