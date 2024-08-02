DP Leader Sarah Wescot wants full disclosure of the tragic shooting incident of July 28th on St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — It is with much relief that I learned of the “Successful Medical Evacuation of Music Artist” as reported by the Prime Minister of St. Maarten. Relieved that the artist could have been evacuated back to his homeland for further treatment. I pray for his recovery and that of the others who were wounded in the shooting on that fateful morning, DP Leader Sarah Wescot stated on Thursday.

The MP has also taken note of the statement regarding this tragic shooting incident by the Minister of Justice, the honorable Lyndon Lewis and his reference to investigation(s) into the tragic incident.

“Given the serious implications this entire matter could potentially have for our country, its security and that of its citizens, I have requested from the Prime Minister that a report be provided of this entire affair, of the ongoing investigation(s), of any external or internal reports provided to government and its agencies, of the cost to the country, of the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers with respect to this incident and of the obligations and potential repercussions for St. Maarten, as well as any other relevant information.”

Not knowing of potential sensitivities in this entire matter and in any investigation that is being conducted, I have also proposed that if desirous, the Prime Minister could brief the parliament on this incident in person, the DP leader explained and she expressed the hope that the request for information be handled with the utmost urgency.