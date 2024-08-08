Community Council and KPSM Address Recent Incident, Commit to Positive Change

DUTCH QUARTER, Sint Maarten — On Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 7:00 PM, the Community Council of Dutch Quarter held an emergency meeting with local residents to address the recent incident that occurred between Sunday night and early Monday morning. The meeting, attended by the chief of Police and other officers of KPSM, provided a platform for open discussion and collective resolution.

Council President Mr. Brown led the discussions, acknowledging the shock and anger felt by the community. Despite the recent setbacks, residents expressed a resilient and hopeful attitude, vowing to stand together and fight for their community in a positive manner. There was a collective commitment to provide better guidance for the younger generation and to enhance community efforts on this front. Also encouraged from the Community Council President Brown was if you see something say something with the hope to discourage wrong doing in their community.

Chief of KPSM, Chief John, addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the police are not at war with any community. He reassured residents of Dutch Quarter, and by extension the entire island, that the KPSM is dedicated to serving and protecting all citizens. Chief John made it clear that those responsible for the recent incident will be held accountable according to the law. Alongside him, Inspectors Josepha and Richards reiterated the importance of collaboration to ensure safety and a better environment for all communities.

The meeting concluded with an inspiring message from various contributors, highlighting the district’s many successful professionals who are eager to mentor and support the youth in building self-esteem and confidence. This positive outlook set the tone for a successful meeting, and a follow-up meeting has been scheduled to discuss further updates and agreed-upon actions.

KPSM extends its gratitude to Community Council President Mr. Brown, his staff, and all the citizens for their participation and encouragement during last night’s meeting. The commitment to work together marks a significant step towards fostering a safer and more supportive community environment.