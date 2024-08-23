Caretaker Minister of Justice Meets with Newly Formed Customs Management Team

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Caretaker Minister of Justice, Lyndon Lewis, held a meeting with the newly appointed management team of the Customs Department. The meeting included Mr. Anthony Doran, who has resumed his position as Head of Customs, and Mr. Rogerrel Mauricia.

During this important meeting, Minister Lewis engaged with the new leadership to discuss the strategic direction and priorities for the Customs Department. The Minister expressed his support for the team and emphasized the critical role that Customs plays in ensuring the security and economic stability of St. Maarten.

Minister Lewis is confident that under the leadership of Mr. Doran, Mr. Mauricia and Mr. Lake, the Customs Department will continue to strengthen its operations and effectively address the challenges ahead.

The Minister remains committed to supporting the Customs Department in its mission to safeguard St. Maarten’s borders and contribute to the nation’s overall safety and prosperity.