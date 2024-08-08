Buncamper praise plan to turn Courthouse into National Heritage Center in Philipsburg

~ Wants more protection for monuments ~

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports has initiated a significant cultural initiative led by Minister Lyndon Lewis: the establishment of a National Heritage Center in Philipsburg, with the historic Courthouse serving as its centerpiece. This development signifies a major step in preserving and showcasing our rich heritage and history.

The decision to repurpose the Court House as the National Heritage Center has garnered enthusiastic support, particularly from the Deputy Leader of the National Opportunity Wealth Party (NOW), Claudius Buncamper. “I am pleased to see that the Minister and his cabinet are working on a commitment outlined in our party’s manifesto. This initiative reflects our dedication to investing in culture and heritage, safeguarding the legacy of our ancestors, and ensuring the vibrant continuation for future generations,” Buncamper stated.

The initiative is currently undergoing legal review, with the Ministry highlighting the importance of transforming the visual narrative of the capital. “Minister Lewis and his cabinet believe that relocating court operations will better align with the island’s image, as it avoids the negative optics of prisoners being escorted in the middle of Philipsburg. Instead, the transformation of the Court House into a key element of the National Heritage Center will provide a historical attraction that benefits both residents and tourists,” Buncamper explained.

The plan for the National Heritage Center includes housing several cultural institutions within the site. This will involve either fully accommodating or extending facilities to include:

The National Museum

The Slavery Museum

The Sint Maarten Archaeological Center (SIMARC)

“As part of this initiative, a new justice building will be constructed to house the Courthouse and other justice-related offices. Funding for these local constructions, ideally carried out by local contractors, could be sourced from investment institutions such as the APS,” Buncamper said.

Buncamper used the opportunity to emphasize the importance of heritage and history protection, calling for more elaborate measures than those currently in place. He outlined several key points:

Expanded legislation to protect monuments both above and below ground, as well as in the air, ensuring comprehensive preservation.

Stricter penalties for violators, including potential loss of business licenses and jail time for those who undertake or facilitate the destruction of monuments.

Exploring funding options for the restoration and purchase of monuments, or even expropriation if owners allow them to deteriorate. Restoring sites like Fort Amsterdam, the salt mill in Foga, the St. Peters battery, the old cistern on Front Street, and the old Simpson Bay bridge could transform them into valuable residential and tourist attractions.

“Minister Lewis and his cabinet, with the support of the ECYS Ministry, are making significant strides to advance these goals. Our culture is an integral part of our heritage, and it cannot be overlooked in today’s world. As a melting pot of the Caribbean with over 120 nationalities, culture must take a prominent role in our development,” Buncamper added.

He concluded by stressing the importance of knowing our roots to forge a proper path forward: “If you don’t know who you are or where you came from, you can never forge a proper path forward.”