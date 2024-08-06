Arrest of Immigration Office Personnel in Connection with July 25, 2024, Assault Incident

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) arrest of two employees affiliated with the Immigration Office. These arrests were executed on Sunday, August 4, 2024, and are linked to an incident that transpired on July 25, 2024, during which a female was accosted in close proximity to a business establishment on the boardwalk.

The individuals in question were apprehended as part of an ongoing investigation into the aforementioned assault. Detectives are pursuing all leads and gathering pertinent evidence to ensure a comprehensive resolution to this case.

The KPSM remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors of Sint Maarten. Further information regarding this matter will be disseminated as the investigation progresses and more details become available.