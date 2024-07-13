Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) Responds to False Accusations on SMN News Live Broadcast

Philipsburg – The Board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) has taken note of remarks made by Mrs. Bibi Hodge-Shaw during a recent live broadcast of SMN News on Facebook. In the few minutes of the broadcast, Mrs. Hodge-Shaw falsely accused the Honorable Prime Minister and leader of URSM, Dr. Luc Mercelina, of initiating or being involved in the “Metz” Investigation concerning MP Kevin Maingrette.

The URSM Board vehemently denies these baseless allegations and wishes to clarify to Mrs. Hodge-Shaw and the viewing public that Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina had no involvement whatsoever in the “Metz” Investigation.

“Our Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, has always acted with the utmost integrity and transparency in his duties. The false accusations made by Mrs. Hodge-Shaw are not only unfounded but also damaging to the trust and confidence that the people of St. Maarten place in their leaders,” stated the URSM Board.

The URSM Board calls upon Mrs. Hodge-Shaw to issue a public apology for her blatant false claim. Such misinformation not only misleads the public but also tarnishes the reputation of individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving the community.

“Responsible journalism is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy. We expect SMN News to adhere to the highest standards of journalistic integrity, which includes thorough fact-checking before disseminating information to the public,” added the URSM board.

“We urge SMN News to rectify this situation and ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.”

The URSM remains committed to promoting truth, transparency, and accountability in St. Maarten. We thank the people of St. Maarten for their continued support and understanding as we work towards a resilient and unified nation.