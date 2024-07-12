SMFC ANNOUNCES NEXT MARKET DATE & Thanks the community for a successful launch event

St Peters – The St Maarten Farmers’ Cooperative (SMFC) extends heartfelt gratitude to the community for their overwhelming support and attendance at the grand opening of our Farmers’ Market and Distribution Center on June 29th. The event, held on L.B. Scott Road in St Peters, was a resounding success, with a fantastic turnout and enthusiastic participation from both local farmers and residents.

Attendees enjoyed a vibrant marketplace filled with fresh produce, seedlings, plants, gardening supplies, baked goods, natural juices, sea moss products, and some good Ital (Veggie Soup) traditionally made fueled by wood under the Cole pot, all provided by our dedicated local farmers.

The positive feedback and community spirit were truly inspiring, and we are excited to build on this momentum.

With great anticipation, the SMFC is pleased to announce that our next Farmers’ Market event will take place on Saturday, July 13th, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the same location. We are committed to making this event better each time with a wider variety of products to offer the public.

The members of the SMFC are looking forward to seeing even more members of the community at this upcoming event. Everyone should mark their calendars for this Saturday July 13 2024 and join us in supporting the local farmers and enjoying the freshest, highest-quality products that St Maarten and our region has to offer.

The SMFC is dedicated towards bridging the gaps between farmers and product developers in efforts to bring more diversity to our local community market and its consumers..

General meetings continue amongst its members to assess current project goals and shark tank on new ideas toward improvement. Currently, SMFC’s focus is to increase crop production that will add towards the sustainability of the marketplace.

We Thank you once again for your tremendous support and look forward to seeing you Saturday July 13, 2024. Together, we are fostering a vibrant, sustainable agricultural community in St Maarten.