Regulations needed on the cost of rental properties

Dear Mr. Editor,

The cost of living in St. Maarten is getting out of hand! One of the main reasons for this is the overpriced apartment rental fees. The average maximum income for citizens of St. Maarten is less than $1,000. Yet, most apartment fees range between $900 and $5,000 a month, sometimes for a mere studio or one-bedroom apartment that is barely livable for one individual, let alone an entire family with children.

To add insult to injury, an alarming number of apartments now prohibit pets and children, greatly narrowing the options for most St. Maarteners seeking a home. The situation has become so dire that once an affordable, livable apartment does become available, there is an overwhelming response of desperate renters competing to secure it. Most residents are then forced to take apartments that are way over their budget, causing eventual debt and embarrassing evictions, or they are forced to burden their family and friends for shelter. St. Maarten is a small island, only 37 square miles, 80 percent of which is owned by individuals or companies primarily interested in making big money off tourist-geared Airbnbs, condos, and hotels.

Where is the consideration for the average small man trying to make his living serving the very tourists we rely on to generate this economy? Is he not the very foundation our economy stands on? If he is weakened, how can we possibly stand strong? If his pockets are not full, how then would he be able to give back and add wealth to our currently suffering economy? As a country, we must begin to think ten steps ahead! Why allow an apartment to sit empty for months in the hopes of catching a big payout for a short time? Why refuse to lower your price when lowering it actually assures a guaranteed, consistent monthly rental income from young professionals looking to save money or average citizens working domestic jobs who actually live on the island day to day?

As a country, we must begin to show compassion and empathy for our community. It’s easy to say it’s your property and you can charge what you want, but what if supermarkets were not regulated and charged whatever they wanted? What if schools did the same? You would suffer in an already overpriced economy! There must be new laws and regulations to make things fair for the community as a whole. If everyone is allowed to abuse their positions, people suffer. Especially the small man and his family, they suffer the most, and as a result, crime increases. How dare we help to create more criminals and then complain about them after? Prevention is the solution!

Once I, your candidate Marie Claire Gwendolyne Langlais, candidate #14, am voted in to become an elected member of parliament, I will make it my solemn duty to bring a magnifying glass to this situation and begin the process of rectifying it. My goal is to become the voice for those without one! On August 19th, 2024, go out and vote #14 on the NOW party list! Vote Marie Claire Langlais and let’s all move forward into a brighter and fairer future for us all—together! It is time! Vote for change! Vote for fairness! Vote NOW!

Marie Claire Langlais