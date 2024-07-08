Public Notice: 2024 Motor Vehicle Tax Payment Enforcement Begins July 8th

PHILIPSRG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Tax Administration, Receivers Office, hereby informs the public that, in cooperation with the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), controls on payment for the 2024 Motor Vehicle Tax will commence on Monday, July 8, 2024. Before this date, all vehicles must visibly display the 2023 Number Plates and the 2024 QR Code Stickers. In accordance with Article 25 of the Motor Vehicle Tax Ordinance, drivers or owners of vehicles who are non-compliant with the above-mentioned legislation can be fined. In addition to the fine, drivers will face the inconvenience of having their vehicles confiscated.

Should your vehicle be confiscated, visit the Receivers Office on Pond Island with valid insurance and inspection cards to settle the outstanding 2024 Motor Vehicle Tax. It is crucial to inform the cashier about the confiscation. Upon complete payment, a release form will be issued for the towing company. Additionally, be prepared to settle the following fees: $90 towing fee, $20 daily storage fees, and a police fine (up to Naf. 300, payable at the Receivers Office).

Taxpayers who utilized the online payment method and have not yet collected the 2023 Number Plate and 2024 QR Code Sticker are urged to do so immediately. This action will prevent any unnecessary inconveniences or additional charges.

Motor Vehicle Tax Tariffs:

License Plate Designation Gasoline Nafls. Diesel Nafls. M / P 275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50* SXM / MR / L / PAR 275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50* TAXI 275.00 + 12.50* 550.00 + 12.50* R 300.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50* BUS / G / T 35 passengers or less 275.00 + 12.50* 550.00 + 12.50* BUS / G / T 35 passengers or more 1250.00 + 12.50* 1250.00 + 12.50* V Weight less than 3500 kg (7700 lbs) 275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50* V Weight more than 3500 kg (7700 lbs) 1250.00 + 12.50* 1250.00 + 12.50* Z Weight more than 3500 kg (7700 lbs) 1250.00 + 12.50* 1250.00 + 12.50* GAR 275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50* MF – Motorbike 200.00 + 12.50* MF – Moped 50.00 + 12.50*



*Price per sticker

* Price per plate if you do not have a plate on your vehicle