Public Meeting of Parliament regarding the Draft National ordinance amending the National Ordinance Integrity Chamber 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on July 17, 2024. The Public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de landsverordening Integriteitskamer in verband met het verhogen van de leeftijdsgrens voor leden en plaatsvervangende leden (Zittingsjaar 2022-2023-169) (IS/864/2022-2023 d.d. 15 juni 2023)

National Ordinance amending the national ordinance Integrity Chamber in connection with raising the age limit for members and deputy members (Parliamentary Year 2022-2023-169)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules. The Deputy Prime Minister will be present.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament