Prison space assigned for subversive crimes 

553

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – O.A. and J.S. convicted of subversive crimes, in  separate cases, have begun serving their sentences at the Point Blanche House of  Detention (prison) this week. The two men were called to serve their time after the  Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM, the executor of sentences, secured space  for such inmates.  

O.A. is convicted of embezzlement of harbour funds, bribery of a public official, tax  evasion and weapon possession, and is sentenced to 40 months in prison. J.A. was  found guilty of corruption and money-laundering and has to serve 18 months in  prison.  

In recent years, the limited number of cells has necessitated a focus on ensuring  that violent convicts and those awaiting trial for violent crimes are securely behind  bars. However, it has become increasingly evident that individuals convicted of  white-collar crimes, such as corruption and fraud, posed a significant threat to the  community, despite their non-violent nature, and should be answering for their  actions. This realization has led to a concerted effort by OM SXM to ensure that  outstanding sentences for these crimes are carried out.

The goal is for individuals with longer sentences for white-collar crimes to begin  serving their time for the harm they have caused the community through their  actions. Efforts are underway to secure more spaces for this category of crime.  While these efforts are challenging due to the state of the prison, the limited number of cells, and the ongoing occurrence of other types of crimes, OM SXM  remains committed to addressing this issue from prosecution to sentence  execution.

This is part of OM SXM’s thorough approach concerning those crimes. Together with  the Probation Service SJIS, OM SXM is also executing the community service  sentences for white-collar crimes and fraud. Efforts are also being made to collect  fines imposed by the Court for such crimes.

