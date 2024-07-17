Prioritizing the Basics for a Brighter Future: My Vision for Sint Maarten

As a resident and devoted admirer of Sint Maarten, I firmly believe that the essence of effective governance lies in the consistent upkeep and enhancement of our island’s foundational aspects. Neglecting these basics not only undermines the daily lives of our citizens but also tarnishes the experience of visitors who come to enjoy our beautiful island. If we truly care about Sint Maarten, it is imperative that we prioritize and maintain these essential elements.

Living on this island is a privilege I deeply cherish. I am not just a resident; I also consider myself a perpetual tourist. This perspective drives me to appreciate and engage with the beauty and attractions of Sint Maarten continually. I have explored 90% of the tourist attractions here and will continue to do so as long as I reside on this island. This dual perspective of resident and tourist provides me with unique insights into the challenges we face.

From a visitor’s perspective, Sint Maarten is undoubtedly a gem and a goldmine. I wholeheartedly agree with this view. However, to fully realize our island’s potential, we must address the basic infrastructural and environmental issues that plague us. The current state of our roads, signage, and cleanliness detracts from the island’s natural beauty and hinders both residents and tourists alike.

Enhancing Road Infrastructure

A glaring issue that needs immediate attention is the state of our road infrastructure. Driving on our roads should not be a guessing game. Currently, there are no clear road markings, making it difficult for drivers to navigate traffic, roundabouts, and pedestrian crossings. Speed bumps are barely visible, and traffic signs are minimal and often poorly placed. Furthermore, the absence of road names complicates navigation, forcing residents and visitors to give lengthy explanations to find their way. This situation is unacceptable, especially for an island that relies heavily on tourism.

I propose that the government invest in high-quality, durable road marking materials. Thermoplastic paint, known for its longevity and resilience, is an excellent choice. This type of paint, used on high-traffic roads and highways, typically lasts around four to five years without fading. Implementing such a solution will ensure our road markings remain visible and effective, enhancing safety and navigation for everyone.

Educating the Public on Traffic Rules

Improving road infrastructure must go hand in hand with educating the public about traffic rules. Many drivers on our island are unaware that pedestrians have the right of way at designated crossings. Public awareness campaigns and consistent reinforcement of traffic rules are essential. By educating our drivers, we can foster a culture of safety and respect on our roads. This is not merely about regulation; it’s about creating habits that ensure everyone’s safety and comfort.

Addressing Waste Management

Another pressing issue is waste management. The lack of trash bins in key locations leads to littering, which mars the island’s beauty and poses environmental hazards. We must place sufficient trash bins and ensure regular collection to keep our public spaces clean. A cleaner island not only enhances the experience for residents and tourists but also reflects our respect for the environment.

Accountability and Transparency

As taxpayers, residents deserve to see their contributions used effectively. Vehicle tax and other public funds should be transparently allocated to maintain and improve our infrastructure. By prioritizing the basics, we can ensure that every penny is spent wisely, benefiting the community as a whole.

Conclusion

Being elected as a Member of Parliament or appointed as a Minister carries the responsibility of stewardship. It is my firm belief that taking care of the basics is of paramount importance. By focusing on the foundational aspects of our island—road infrastructure, public education on traffic rules, and waste management—we can create a more user-friendly and attractive Sint Maarten. This approach will not only improve the quality of life for our residents but also enhance the experience for our tourists, ensuring that Sint Maarten remains a gem and a goldmine for all.

LOPES Dreena Iola

Candidate # 9 on the NOW Party St. Maarten