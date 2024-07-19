Police investigation shooting that claimed one life, injured two

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at approximately 21:30 pm the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to a distress call regarding a shooting in the Cupecoy/Maho area. Upon arrival, patrol officers discovered a male victim, Mr. O. Arrindell, who had sustained a non-fatal gunshot.



There were two additional victims in the vehicle – a man and a woman. Both were shot, however, the woman, despite prompt medical attention, succumbed to her injuries. The man was treated for his non-fatal wound.



A minor was also present in the vehicle at the time of shooting, but was unharmed physically in the incident.



All victims received initial treatment in the area they were found and were subsequently transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical care.

KPSM detectives and forensic teams were actively gathering evidence and conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. During the investigation, the Cupecoy/Maho area was temporarily closed to ensure a secure and comprehensive examination of the scene.



We urge the community to remain calm and discourage the spread of panic or alarm.

The Sint Maarten Police Force and the Prosecutor’s Office ( OM SXM) appeal to the public for assistance in this case. If you were in the area at the time of the shooting or have any information relevant to the investigation, please come forward.

Your cooperation can be crucial in helping us bring those responsible to justice.

For any information related to this incident, please contact: KPSM at 542-2222 Ext. 214, 208, 211 or anonymous tip line 9300.