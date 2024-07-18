Official Voter Registration Statistics Announced for August 19th, 2024 Parliamentary Elections

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of General Affairs alongside the Central Voting Bureau is pleased to provide the public with the latest statistics from the Voter Registry, which officially closed on June 03, 2024. This update is part of our commitment to transparency and public engagement in the lead-up to the Parliamentary Elections slated for August 19th, 2024.

The total number of registered voters for the upcoming election is 22,747.

The breakdown by gender is as follows:

Male Voters: 10,728

Female Voters: 12,019

The total number of registered voters per polling station is as follows:

John Larmonie Center: 935

Sundial School: 1396

St. Maarten Senior Recreational Center: 1446

Sister Marie Laurence School: 1443

Dutch Quarter Community Center: 1434

Milton Peters College (MPC): 1435

Rupert Maynard Community Center: 1425

Sint Maarten Academy: 1405

Bute Hotel: 1463

National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA): 1427

Charles Leopold Bell: 1288

Leonard Connor School: 815

Simpson Bay Sports Community Center: 1117

Belvedere Community Center: 1475

Melford Hazel Sports & Recreational Center: 1438

Methodist Agogic Center (MAC): 1248

Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesk: 507

Seventh Day Adventist School: 918

Huis van Bewaring: 65

Sint Maarten Home: 67

The closure of the voter’s registry with 22,747 registered voters reflects an increase of 167 additional voters compared to the parliamentary election held earlier this year on January 11th.

We encourage all voters to stay informed about election developments as we continue preparations for Election Day. Further details regarding polling station locations, voting hours, and public order protocols will be communicated in subsequent releases.

The Ministry of General Affairs and the Central Voting Bureau appreciate the community’s involvement in exercising their democratic right to vote and look forward to a robust turnout on August 19th.