Official Voter Registration Statistics Announced for August 19th, 2024 Parliamentary Elections

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of General Affairs alongside the Central Voting Bureau is pleased to provide the public with the latest statistics from the Voter Registry, which officially closed on June 03, 2024. This update is part of our commitment to transparency and public engagement in the lead-up to the Parliamentary Elections slated for August 19th, 2024.
The total number of registered voters for the upcoming election is 22,747.
The breakdown by gender is as follows:
- Male Voters: 10,728
- Female Voters: 12,019
The total number of registered voters per polling station is as follows:
- John Larmonie Center: 935
- Sundial School: 1396
- St. Maarten Senior Recreational Center: 1446
- Sister Marie Laurence School: 1443
- Dutch Quarter Community Center: 1434
- Milton Peters College (MPC): 1435
- Rupert Maynard Community Center: 1425
- Sint Maarten Academy: 1405
- Bute Hotel: 1463
- National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA): 1427
- Charles Leopold Bell: 1288
- Leonard Connor School: 815
- Simpson Bay Sports Community Center: 1117
- Belvedere Community Center: 1475
- Melford Hazel Sports & Recreational Center: 1438
- Methodist Agogic Center (MAC): 1248
- Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesk: 507
- Seventh Day Adventist School: 918
- Huis van Bewaring: 65
- Sint Maarten Home: 67
The closure of the voter’s registry with 22,747 registered voters reflects an increase of 167 additional voters compared to the parliamentary election held earlier this year on January 11th.
We encourage all voters to stay informed about election developments as we continue preparations for Election Day. Further details regarding polling station locations, voting hours, and public order protocols will be communicated in subsequent releases.
The Ministry of General Affairs and the Central Voting Bureau appreciate the community’s involvement in exercising their democratic right to vote and look forward to a robust turnout on August 19th.