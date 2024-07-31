National Reporting Center (NRC) and Victim Support Services (VSS) Launch Awareness Campaign on Human Trafficking and Smuggling in St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In commemoration of the International Day on Trafficking in Persons, the Government of Sint Maarten via the National Reporting Center (NRC) and Victim Support Services (VSS) are proud to announce a collaborative initiative to raise awareness and educate the public about the critical issues of human trafficking and human smuggling. This initiative will include a series of information sessions starting in the 3rd Quarter of 2024, aimed at equipping the community with knowledge to aid in the fight towards eradicating these crimes from society.

The information sessions will be conducted by experts who have extensive experience in addressing human trafficking and smuggling in St. Maarten. These sessions aim to provide insightful and practical knowledge to the general public, empowering them to recognize, prevent, and respond to these heinous crimes. Knowing the indicators and differences between these — trafficking and smuggling, is a critical first step in ensuring the publics’ call to action.

The National Coordinator on Human Trafficking and Smuggling, Mr. Erling Hoeve, the Executive Director of Victim Support Services, St. Maarten, Cassandra Richardson, and the Director of Immigration and Border Protection are spearheading the coordination of these events. Mr. Hoeve stated, “We wanted to take more time and be intentional about the Human Trafficking/Smuggling Information Evening and made the decision to carry it out in October. We share this news today, on July 30th, to mark the International Day on Trafficking in Persons.”

The Director of Immigration and Border Control Protection Services, Mr. Levenstone, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “Within the department at IBPS are many knowledgeable personnel that can help shed light on the pressing issue of human trafficking and smuggling as it plays out on St. Maarten.”

The 2024-2025 campaign will focus on the adult entertainment policy, domestic workers, criminal exploitation, and trafficking of children in acknowledging this year’s international tag line, “Leave No Child Behind.” Ms. Richardson, who has been serving as the Director of VSS for less than a year, has already encountered cases involving young victims in dire situations. “I think the information will be eye-opening to the public, and we will be encouraged to learn and see the issue of human trafficking and smuggling in new ways,” said Richardson.

The Ministry of Justice affirms that Human trafficking and smuggling are grave concerns for communities worldwide, including St. Maarten. The NRC and VSS are committed to providing the necessary assistance to victims and working towards eradicating these crimes from our community. Listen out for community public service announcements on your local radio stations to learn of the department and agency’s efforts to assist in combatting the issues. If you or someone you know is a victim of human smuggling and or trafficking, please contact the NRC or VSS for the support and assistance you need.

For more information, please contact:

National Reporting Center (NRC): nrc@sintmaartengov.org

Victim Support Services (VSS): victimssupport@justice.gov.sx

**About NRC and VSS**:

The National Reporting Center (NRC) is a specialized unit within the Department of Immigration Border Control and Protection Services, dedicated to addressing and mitigating human trafficking and smuggling. Victim Support Services (VSS) provides comprehensive support and assistance to victims of crime, ensuring their safety, well-being, and empowerment. Together, NRC and VSS are committed to fostering a safer and more informed community in St. Maarten.