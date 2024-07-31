The management of Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School would like to inform all parents/guardians of its students regarding the following details for the starting of the 2024-2025 school year:
Introduction Program
MPC and Sundial will have an introduction program from August 12, 2024, through August 16, 2024.
The program schedule is as follows:
- MPC: 7:30 am to 1:25 pm
- Sundial: 7:30 am to 12:15 pm
Introduction Week Schedule
|Date
|Departments / Classes
|Wednesday August 14, 2024
|HV 1
TKL/PKL/PBL 1
CXC 1
Sundial 1
|
|Thursday August 15, 2024
|HV 1 & 2
Havo 3,4 & 5
Vwo 3, 4, 5 &6
TKL/PKL/PBL 1, 2 & 3
CXC 1, 2 & 3
Sundial 1, 2, 3 & 4
|Friday August 16, 2024
|MPC: all students
Sundial: all students
|
Resumption of Normal Classes
Normal classes for all students at Milton Peters College and Sundial will resume on
Tuesday, August 20, 2024, according to the regular schedule.
Uniform Requirements
Students are required to wear the school uniform, and for gym classes, the gym uniform. Uniforms can be purchased at 0-14 Kids, located on the A.J.C. Brouwer Road in Cay Hill. MPC polos are also available.
Opening Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
Sunday: 9:30 am to 1:00 pm
Uniform Guidelines
- Shoes: Closed-toe black shoes or sneakers are allowed. Sneakers must be solid black, solid white, or a combination of black and white. No other colors or combinations are permitted.
- Gym: Only the gym uniform and sneakers are allowed.
School Book Pickup Schedule
Note:
During the introduction week books can only be picked up after 1:25 pm at MPC and after 12:15 pm at Sundial.
LETTER TO PARENTS
South Reward, 29 July 2024
Press Release
Subject: Invitation to Form 1 Parents for Introduction Day
Dear Parents and Guardians,
We are delighted to welcome you and your child to the SVOBE family. As we embark on this exciting journey into the new academic year, we would like to cordially invite you to our Introduction Day for all Form 1 students and their parents.
Event Details:
|Date
|Wednesday, August 14th, 2024
|Time:
|7:30 – 10:00 am
|Parents
|7:30 – 1:25 pm
|Students
|Place:
|Milton Peters College
|MPC Students
|Sundial School
|Sundial Students
Purpose of the Event:
The Introduction Day is designed to provide you and your child with an overview of what to expect in Form 1. This is a perfect opportunity for you to meet our dedicated staff, tour the school facilities, and understand what we will expect not only of your child but also you as a parent. We believe that strong collaboration between the school and parents is crucial for the success and well-being of our students.
We are asking each student to attend this event with a parent. Parents, we encourage you to attend this important event with your son/daughter, as your participation will greatly contribute to their adjustment and enthusiasm for the school year ahead.
We look forward to meeting you and working together to ensure a successful and fulfilling academic year for your child.
Warm regards