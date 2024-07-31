The management of Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School would like to inform all parents/guardians of its students regarding the following details for the starting of the 2024-2025 school year:

Introduction Program

MPC and Sundial will have an introduction program from August 12, 2024, through August 16, 2024.

The program schedule is as follows:

MPC : 7:30 am to 1:25 pm

Sundial : 7:30 am to 12:15 pm

Introduction Week Schedule

Date Departments / Classes Wednesday August 14, 2024 HV 1 TKL/PKL/PBL 1 CXC 1 Sundial 1 Note: On this day (August 14 th ) a mandatory information session for all parents/guardians of the form 1 students will be held. Further details will be provided in a separate press release. Thursday August 15, 2024 HV 1 & 2 Havo 3,4 & 5 Vwo 3, 4, 5 &6 TKL/PKL/PBL 1, 2 & 3 CXC 1, 2 & 3 Sundial 1, 2, 3 & 4 Friday August 16, 2024 MPC: all students Sundial: all students Note: On this day (August 16 th ) all form 1 students (HV 1, TKL/PKL/PBL 1, and CXC 1) at MPC will be transported to the sports complex for a sports day.

Resumption of Normal Classes

Normal classes for all students at Milton Peters College and Sundial will resume on

Tuesday, August 20, 2024, according to the regular schedule.

Uniform Requirements

Students are required to wear the school uniform, and for gym classes, the gym uniform. Uniforms can be purchased at 0-14 Kids, located on the A.J.C. Brouwer Road in Cay Hill. MPC polos are also available.

Opening Hours:

Monday through Saturday: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday: 9:30 am to 1:00 pm

Uniform Guidelines

Shoes: Closed-toe black shoes or sneakers are allowed. Sneakers must be solid black, solid white, or a combination of black and white. No other colors or combinations are permitted.

Gym: Only the gym uniform and sneakers are allowed.

School Book Pickup Schedule





Note:

During the introduction week books can only be picked up after 1:25 pm at MPC and after 12:15 pm at Sundial.

LETTER TO PARENTS

South Reward, 29 July 2024

Press Release

Subject: Invitation to Form 1 Parents for Introduction Day

Dear Parents and Guardians,

We are delighted to welcome you and your child to the SVOBE family. As we embark on this exciting journey into the new academic year, we would like to cordially invite you to our Introduction Day for all Form 1 students and their parents.

Event Details:

Date Wednesday, August 14th, 2024 Time: 7:30 – 10:00 am Parents 7:30 – 1:25 pm Students Place: Milton Peters College MPC Students Sundial School Sundial Students

Purpose of the Event:

The Introduction Day is designed to provide you and your child with an overview of what to expect in Form 1. This is a perfect opportunity for you to meet our dedicated staff, tour the school facilities, and understand what we will expect not only of your child but also you as a parent. We believe that strong collaboration between the school and parents is crucial for the success and well-being of our students.

We are asking each student to attend this event with a parent. Parents, we encourage you to attend this important event with your son/daughter, as your participation will greatly contribute to their adjustment and enthusiasm for the school year ahead.

We look forward to meeting you and working together to ensure a successful and fulfilling academic year for your child.

Warm regards