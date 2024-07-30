Minister Jansen – Webster addresses Concerns and Continues Negotiations on Alternatives for Shelter Residents

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) announces a significant transition for the Transitional Shelter program, originally established on April 1, 2018, as a two-year reintegration initiative following the devastating hurricanes of 2017. Recognizing the urgent need to support individuals on the verge of displacement, the shelter has served as a crucial resource for our community.

In 2020, discussions began regarding the downsizing of the shelter. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased risk of displacement, the decision was made to keep the shelter operational beyond its intended timeframe. The program has been incredibly successful, providing essential support to many, but it has also come at a substantial financial cost to the country.

Given the current significant budget cuts, the Ministry has had to make difficult decisions to ensure the sustainability of its services. After careful consideration and extensive discussions with shelter management, the decision has been made to downscale the Transitional Shelter. The focus will now shift to assisting elderly individuals and families with large households, who are particularly vulnerable and unable to transition to independent living without support.

Minister Jansen – Webster and the Ministry of VSA, in collaboration with Dr. J Enterprises, are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all residents. The Ministry will provide the necessary assistance and support to those able to transition, while developing a residential housing program specifically tailored for those unable to downsize.

This decision, while difficult, is essential to save the country over 1 million guilders annually. Minister Jansen – Webster emphasizes the importance of balancing fiscal responsibility with the commitment to support our most vulnerable citizens. Continuous updates will be provided to the affected residents to ensure they are informed and supported throughout this transition.

Minister Jansen states “that she remains steadfast in her commitment to the people of St. Maarten and to her work, ensuring that even in the face of challenging financial constraints, the needs of the most vulnerable in our community are met with compassion and support.”